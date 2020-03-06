Short-handed 76ers end road skid in Sacramento

Tobias Harris scored 28 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Shake Milton added 20 points as the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers slowed down the red-hot Sacramento Kings with a 125-108 road victory Thursday.

Mar 5, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Al Horford (42) controls the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Harry Giles III (20) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Sixers won without Joel Embiid (shoulder), Josh Richardson (concussion) and Ben Simmons (back). Philadelphia had lost its first two games on a four-game road trip through California and had dropped nine consecutive road games.

De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points and Buddy Hield added 22 for the Kings, who saw their three-game overall winning streak come to an end as well as their six-game home winning streak.

Sacramento had won six of its previous seven games, all since the All-Star break, as the Kings were starting to close in on a playoff position. Sacramento would have moved into sole possession of ninth place in the Western Conference with a victory.

Al Horford had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Sixers, who led by as many as 19 in the third quarter only to see the Kings cut the deficit to six with less than three minutes remaining in the period. However, a quick 12-2 run built the Sixers’ lead back to 96-80 at the end of the third.

Milton delivered his fifth consecutive game with double-digit points and his third game of at least 20 points in that stretch. He had a 39-point effort against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Alec Burks scored 17 points and Raul Neto added 16 for the Sixers, who shot 49 percent from the field and 45.9 percent from 3-point range. Harrison Barnes put up 15 points, Kent Bazemore had 14 and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 13 for the Kings, who managed to shoot 53.2 percent from the field on 17 fewer shot attempts than Philadelphia amassed.

The Sixers will end their California swing against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday in San Francisco. Stephen Curry returned to action for the Warriors on Thursday after missing most of the season because of a broken left hand.

The Kings will play at Portland on Saturday before returning home for four more games.

—Field Level Media