Preview: Suns at Kings

Devin Booker’s absence has certainly been felt on the offensive end for the Phoenix Suns, who will try to snap a three-game slide when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. Booker is out another two weeks or so with a groin strain, and the Suns have dropped their first two contests without the team’s top scorer.

Phoenix averaged 100 points in those two losses after scoring at least 104 in its previous six games and just two starters reached double figures in Saturday’s 104-101 home loss to San Antonio. “Took us 24 minutes to find a group that would play with the right energy,” interim coach Jay Triano told reporters. “I mean, we just seemed to be a step slow. You know, I was mixing guys in and out trying to look for offense, defense, anything that would give us some juice and finally got it in the second half.” The Kings opened up their two-game homestand with a 102-87 loss to Toronto, their third straight setback at the Golden 1 Center. Rookie point guard De‘Aaron Fox was held to six points and turned it over a season-high seven times as Sacramento committed 21 turnovers leading to 27 points for the Raptors.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), NBCSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE SUNS (9-19): Phoenix had 11 assists against San Antonio, its lowest total in that category since it amassed just 10 in a season-opening 48-point loss to Portland, but there was encouragement in a 62-point second half that made it close in the end. “They were embarrassing us a little bit, especially with them coming off the back-to-back resting players,” forward Marquese Chriss told the media. “I think that’s a slap in the face sometimes, so you just try to take it personal. They were basically just trying to outwork us and that was what happened in the first half, and in the second half I think we worked a little harder.” Chriss had 15 points and eight rebounds and has scored in double figures in consecutive games for the first time this season.

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-18): Veteran Zach Randolph continues to be the example for Sacramento’s youthful core, and he finished Sunday’s loss with 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and 11 rebounds. JaKarr Sampson has followed Randolph’s lead and was 5-for-5 from the floor while blocking three shots in the loss to Toronto. Veteran guard George Hill has seen his role reduced a bit as the season wears on and was out Sunday for personal reasons, yielding more time to Garrett Temple, who was held scoreless in 11 minutes but also scored a career high-tying 23 in a loss at Phoenix earlier this season.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns SF TJ Warren scored 24 points against San Antonio and has at least 23 in three of his last four games.

2. Kings SG Bogdan Bogdanovic made 4-of-8 3-pointers versus the Raptors after going 4-for-17 over his previous six games.

3. Randolph needs 22 rebounds to become the 39th player in NBA history with 10,000 in his career.

PREDICTION: Kings 108, Suns 105