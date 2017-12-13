Randolph delivers down stretch as Kings rebuff Suns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Zach Randolph scored 11 of his 17 points during the final five minutes, and his three-point play with 44.9 seconds left helped lift the Sacramento Kings to a 99-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center.

Randolph drove the lane and converted a layup while being fouled, then converted the free throw to give the Kings a three-possession lead. Phoenix missed a 3-pointer on its ensuing possession.

George Hill scored 18 points, and Buddy Hield contributed 14 points off the bench as Sacramento (9-18) ended a three-game home losing streak.

TJ Warren scored 18 points to lead the Suns (9-20), who have dropped four in a row and nine of their past 11. Reserve Mike James scored 17 points in 20 minutes, and Tyler Ulis added 10 points.

Tyson Chandler had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

The teams exchanged leads 11 times and were tied 74-74 entering the final period, and Phoenix appeared ready to make a move with a 9-1 run that produced an 85-82 lead with 5:44 to play. Alex Len hit a bucket on a post move, and fellow big man Dragan Bender canned a 3-pointer.

However, Randolph scored on two consecutive moves to the lane, then found Hill for the layup to put Sacramento ahead for good 86-85.

Hield then canned a 3-pointer from the right wing. Randolph converted two more free throws after being fouled on another drive to the lane and converted the three-point play.

Center Willie Cauley-Stein returned from a three-game absence and contributed 13 points and six rebounds for Sacramento. Reserve point guard Frank Mason added six points and four assists, playing most of the minutes in crunch time for the Kings.

NOTES: Kings G George Hill returned to the starting lineup after missing the Sunday game against Toronto because of personal reasons. Hill has started all 24 games he has played, the only Sacramento player on the roster to have played but not to have come off the bench this season. ... Phoenix F Dragan Bender told the Arizona Republic that next week he may be able to ditch the mask he has worn since mid-November. Bender began wearing the mask after breaking his nose against Chicago on Nov. 28. ... Sacramento’s starters need 2:06 to get the club’s first basket. On Sunday, the Kings needed 3:15 to get their first bucket. Sacramento is averaging 22.9 points per first quarter this season. ... Phoenix F Marquese Chriss, a Sacramento native, is averaging 16.3 on 46.2 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds per game in his past four contests against the Kings. He had seven points and six boards Tuesday.