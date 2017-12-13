Randolph delivers down stretch as Kings rebuff Suns

SACRAMENTO, Calif. --- When the Sacramento Kings signed Zach Randolph to a two-year, $24 million contract over the summer, they were pleased with the consistent scoring and rebounding numbers he could bring to a club in need of it.

They were more excited about what his previous 16 seasons in the league might mean to a collection of kids trying to make their way.

Randolph’s lessons Tuesday night brought the Kings a 99-92 victory over the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

“Stick with it,” Randolph said after scoring 11 of his 17 points in the final quarter and leading a decisive 13-0 blitz. “I told the guys, ‘You never stop playing.'”

Randolph, the Kings’ leading scorer (15.3 points a game) and rebounder (7.0), struggled for three quarters, tallying only six points on 3-for-10 shooting. But his scoring burst turned an 85-80 deficit into a 93-85 advantage with 1:50 left and helped the Kings end a three-game home losing streak.

He made all four of his shots in the fourth quarter.

“It’s a 48-minute game,” said Randolph, who averaged 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Memphis Grizzlies a season ago. “Just stick with it. Do other things. Rebound. Set the pick-and-roll. Those things.”

George Hill scored 18 points, and Buddy Hield contributed 14 points off the bench for Sacramento (9-18). Center Willie Cauley-Stein returned from a three-game absence and had 13 points and six rebounds.

T.J. Warren scored 18 points to lead the Suns (9-20), who have dropped four in a row and nine of their past 11. Reserve Mike James scored 17 points in 20 minutes, and Tyler Ulis added 10 points.

Tyson Chandler recorded seven points and 10 rebounds for the Suns.

Ultimately, the game came down to Randolph.

“We went small the last four or five minutes of the game,” Kings coach Dave Joerger said. “It gave Zach a lot more room. Zach got aggressive. ... That’s what you pay big stud muffins like that for, to go deliver the mail.”

The teams exchanged leads 11 times in the first three quarters and were tied 74-74 entering the final 12 minutes, when Phoenix appeared to make a move.

Big man Alex Lin hit a bucket on a post move. Fellow big man Dragan Bender canned a 3-pointer, and Ulis and Warren each made baskets during a 9-1 run that produced an 85-80 lead.

However, Randolph scored on two consecutive moves to the lane, then found Hill for the layup to put Sacramento ahead for good, 86-85.

Hield then hit a 3-pointer from the right wing. Randolph converted two more free throws after being fouled on another drive to the lane and then converted another layup for a 93-85 lead.

After Ulis made two free throws and James made a driving reverse layup to cut the deficit to 93-89, Randolph drove the lane and converted while being fouled by Chandler. He sank the free throw for a three-possession lead with 44.9 seconds left.

“They made shots down the stretch,” Suns coach Jay Triano said. “It was back-and-forth the whole game. Down the stretch, we missed a couple of good shots. I thought they were good shots. They made theirs. That’s the difference in the game.”

Reserve rookie point guard Frank Mason scored six points and had four assists in a career-best 27 minutes for Sacramento. He played all 12 minutes of the fourth quarter. Starter De‘Andre Fox, the team’s top pick in June’s draft, sat the entire last quarter. He finished with seven points in 21 minutes and did not have an assist.

Marquese Chriss, a Sacramento native, finished with seven points and six rebounds in 23 minutes for the Suns.

NOTES: Kings G George Hill returned to the starting lineup after missing Sunday’s game against Toronto because of personal reasons. Hill has started all 24 games he has played, the only Sacramento player on the roster to not come off the bench this season. ... Phoenix F Dragan Bender told the Arizona Republic he may be able next week to ditch the mask he has worn since mid-November. Bender began wearing the mask after breaking his nose against Chicago on Nov. 19 and told the paper it’s “definitely uncomfortable.” ... Sacramento’s starters needed 2:06 to get the club’s first basket. On Sunday, they needed 3:15. Sacramento is averaging 22.9 points per first quarter this season. ... Phoenix F Marquese Chriss, a Sacramento native, is averaging 16.3 on 46.2 percent shooting and 6.3 rebounds per game in his past four contests against the Kings.