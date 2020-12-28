Bridges, strong third quarter carry Suns past Kings

Slideshow ( 61 images )

Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Deandre Ayton recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and the visiting Phoenix Suns rode a big third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 116-100 Sunday.

For the first two quarters and change, Sunday’s second half of a weekend back-to-back series between the teams followed the trajectory of Saturday’s game, which Sacramento won 106-103. The Kings held a narrow lead for most of the first half into the third quarter, but a 13-2 Suns run to close the period gave the visitors a fourth-quarter advantage they never relinquished.

Phoenix pushed the lead to as many as 23 down the stretch thanks to a balanced scoring attack. Cameron Johnson came off the bench to score 21 points, and Frank Kaminsky added 11 and Langston Galloway nine.

Ayton’s 15 rebounds led all players. The third-year center also had four assists to complement Chris Paul’s game-high 12. Paul finished two points shy of his second consecutive double-double.

Despite a slow start and a 1-of-6 shooting performance from behind the 3-point line, Devin Booker came on in the second half to finish with 20 points for the Suns, whose 116 points marked a season high. Sacramento’s 100 were the fewest the Suns have allowed in three outings and the Kings’ lowest output in three tries.

Sacramento, seeking its first 3-0 start since the 2002-03 season, shot 10-of-23 from 3-point range Sunday. But committing 15 turnovers to Phoenix’s nine, and losing the battle for points in the paint 50-42, doomed the Kings.

Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 17 points, Tyrese Haliburton scored 15, and De’Aaron Fox finished with 12.

