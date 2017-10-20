Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G De‘Aaron Fox, the Kings’ top pick and the fifth overall selection in the draft, produced 14 points on 7-for-15 shooting and added five assists to go with three turnovers in his NBA debut on Wednesday against the Rockets.

F Vince Carter began his 20th NBA season on Wednesday. Only Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki can match his experience. Carter, who scored six points, is 22nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 24,561 points. His two 3-pointers give him sole position of fifth with 2,052 points.

C Zach Randolph, set to enter his 16th season and one of only six players on the Sacramento roster with more than five years of experience, sat out Wednesday’s opener after having surgery on his mouth. Randolph left Memphis as a free agent after eight seasons with the Grizzlies.