FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
The Wider Image
A picture and its story: A neo-Nazi in the midst of a protest
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
October 21, 2017 / 3:51 AM / a day ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G De‘Aaron Fox, the Kings’ top pick and the fifth overall selection in the draft, produced 14 points on 7-for-15 shooting and added five assists to go with three turnovers in his NBA debut on Wednesday against the Rockets.

F Vince Carter began his 20th NBA season on Wednesday. Only Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki can match his experience. Carter, who scored six points, is 22nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 24,561 points. His two 3-pointers give him sole position of fifth with 2,052 points.

C Zach Randolph, set to enter his 16th season and one of only six players on the Sacramento roster with more than five years of experience, sat out Wednesday’s opener after having surgery on his mouth. Randolph left Memphis as a free agent after eight seasons with the Grizzlies.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.