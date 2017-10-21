FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
October 22, 2017 / 4:18 AM / in 3 days

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Zach Randolph replaced F Skal Labissiere in the starting lineup against the Mavs on Friday night. Randolph sat out the Kings’ regular-season opener against Houston after undergoing oral surgery.

G George Hill led the Kings with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field in their win over Dallas on Friday night. Hill also came up with the crucial play of the game when he scored with 16.1 seconds left to give Sacramento a 91-86 lead. “George Hill came up big down the stretch,” Joerger said. “A lot of guys in the locker room that have been on the other side of a Zach Randolph where you need a bucket you throw it down on the right block. A lot of guys made a lot of big plays in different areas.”

