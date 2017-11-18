Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein came off the bench and scored a season-high 22 points and made a free throw with 3.4 seconds left to seal his team’s 86-82 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. He added 10 rebounds.

PG Buddy Hield suffered a sprained ankle when he appeared to step on a shoe with 6:52 remaining in the final quarter. He is doubtful for Saturday’s rematch between the two teams in Portland.

F Bojan Bogdanovic has made 30 of 59 3-point shots in the last 11 games after going 3 of 15 (20 percent) in the first five games.

F Vince Carter has missed five straight games for Sacramento, because of kidney stones. The NBA’s oldest active player has averaged only 12 minutes a game, scoring 2.6 points, in the nine games he has played.

C Kosta Koufos scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench in a win over Portland.