#US NBA
November 29, 2017 / 6:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Willie Cauley-Stein had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists -- all team highs -- in the Kings upset win over the Warriors on Monday night.

F Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting in the Pacers’ win over the Magic on Monday night. After starting the season 3 of 15 from 3-point range in the first five games, Bogdanovic has made 44 of 88 3-point attempts.

F Bogdan Bogdanovic hit a driving banker over Draymond Green with 12.6 seconds remaining to break a tie and lift the Kings to a 110-106 victory over the Warriors. Bogdanovic finished with 12 points.

