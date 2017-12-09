Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Zach Randolph, 36, scored 35 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers, including back-to-back threes at the beginning of overtime to lift the Kings to a 116-109 victory over the Pelicans on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center. All Randolph could talk about was an impossible 3-pointer he made from the right corner to save a botched offensive possession in overtime and put the Kings up for good, 108-105. “That was an ‘and-one’ but they didn’t call it,” Randolph said, laughing. “I just seen the clock going down and I just tried to get my feet set. Jameer (Nelson) is kind of short, so I got a chance to shoot over him.”