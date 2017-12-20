Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

G Buddy Hield added 24 points Yuesday, 10 in the fourth quarter

G De‘Aaron Fox left Tuesday’s game at halftime after aggravating the quadriceps injury that caused him to miss the Sunday loss in Toronto.

F Zach Randolph took advantage of the absence of 76ers center Joel Embiid there to score 27 points in a 101-95 victory Tuesday. “He’s (been) an amazing low-post threat for a long period of time,” said 76ers coach Brett Brown, who was an assistant coach with Memphis, “and it sure felt all of that tonight.”

G George Hill did not play Tiuesday because of an illness.