December 21, 2017 / 4:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Buddy Hield added 24 points Yuesday, 10 in the fourth quarter

G De‘Aaron Fox left Tuesday’s game at halftime after aggravating the quadriceps injury that caused him to miss the Sunday loss in Toronto.

F Zach Randolph took advantage of the absence of 76ers center Joel Embiid there to score 27 points in a 101-95 victory Tuesday. “He’s (been) an amazing low-post threat for a long period of time,” said 76ers coach Brett Brown, who was an assistant coach with Memphis, “and it sure felt all of that tonight.”

G George Hill did not play Tiuesday because of an illness.

