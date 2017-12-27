Sacramento Kings - PlayerWatch

C Willie Cauley-Stein scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Kings, who lost to the Clippers on Tuesday.

F Vince Carter had his status upgraded to “probable” after missing the Saturday game with strained ribs, but he did not play Tuesday despite the efforts from the Staples Center crowd of 16,693, which chanted his name periodically.

F Zach Randolph had just just nine points and five rebounds against the Clippers on Tuesday, ending his run of at least 10 points and five rebounds end at 15 consecutive games.