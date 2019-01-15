Kings beat Blazers to extend hot home streak

EditorsNote: Changes to “double” in lede

Buddy Hield scored 19 points to pace six Sacramento players in double figures as the Kings earned a 115-107 victory over the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 18 points off the bench and De’Aaron Fox contributed 16 points and nine assists for the Kings, who have won four consecutive home games and four of five games overall.

Damian Lillard scored 35 points for the Trail Blazers, who had won two games in a row.

Sacramento had a 58-34 advantage in bench points. Marvin Bagley III had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Harry Giles added 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting for the Kings, who shot 49.4 percent from the field.

Portland shot only 40.2 percent from the field and made just 10 of 31 shots from 3-point range.

Hield scored 13 first-half points to stake the Kings to a 54-44 halftime lead. Lillard had 13 points for the Blazers before the break.

Sacramento increased the advantage to 78-62 with 4:18 left in the third quarter. The Kings settled for an 83-75 edge going into the final period.

The Blazers cut it to 88-82 with 9:24 remaining. The Kings extended the lead to 100-88 on a tip-in by Bagley with 6:18 left. Lillard sank three consecutive free throws to trim the margin to 102-95 with 5:23 to go.

Bogdanovic scored on a driving layup and Fox split a pair at the line to up the Kings’ lead to 105-95 with 4:16 to play.

Evan Turner scored on a spin move and Jusuf Nurkic followed with a layup to draw the Blazers to within 105-99. Willie Cauley-Stein sank two free throws to push Sacramento ahead 107-99 with 2:36 remaining.

Al-Farouq Aminu’s follow shot cut it to 107-101 with 2:20 left. Bogdanovic and Lillard traded jumpers to make it 109-103. Fox drilled a 3-pointer to give the Kings a 112-103 lead with 1:30 to play.

CJ McCollum knocked down two free throws to bring the Blazers to within 112-105. After a Bagley free throw, Turner sank a pair at the line to make it 113-107 with 1:09 to go. Cauley-Stein’s dunk with 21.9 seconds left wrapped it up for the Kings.

Portland jumped to an 18-12 lead and settled for a 27-24 advantage after one quarter.

Sacramento outscored the Blazers 22-8 to start the second quarter to go ahead 46-35. The Kings’ edge was 10 points at the half.

