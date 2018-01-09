Short-handed Spurs still too much for Kings

LaMarcus Aldridge had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Davis Bertans enjoyed a career night as the San Antonio Spurs rallied to a 107-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Sacramento, Calif.

Bertans established career highs of 28 points and six 3-pointers as San Antonio recovered from a 13-point deficit. Bertans was 11-of-15 shooting, including 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

Willie Cauley-Stein had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Kings, who lost for the sixth time in the past eight games. Garrett Temple and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 16 points apiece.

San Antonio played without All-Star small forward Kawhi Leonard (shoulder) for the second consecutive game. Also sitting out for the Spurs were guards Manu Ginobili (rest) and Danny Green (groin) and forward Rudy Gay (heel).

Even without the key players, San Antonio was the stronger team down the stretch.

The Kings held a 95-90 lead with 4:09 remaining after a Cauley-Stein dunk. But Bertans drained back-to-back 3-pointers a short time later to give the Spurs a 97-95 edge with 2:42 left.

Aldridge, who was 13-of-20 shooting, tallied the next five San Antonio points to increase the margin to 102-96 with 1:48 remaining. A layup by Mills increased the lead to nine as the Spurs closed it out.

Sacramento enjoyed a 13-point lead on a basket by De‘Aaron Fox one minute into the third quarter before the Spurs whittled away at the margin. Bertans’ layup pulled San Antonio within three points with 4:59 left and a 3-pointer by Mills gave the Spurs a 73-72 lead before the Kings scored the final four points of the quarter.

Cauley-Stein had 14 points and eight rebounds in the first half as the Kings held a 56-46 lead at the break.

San Antonio trailed by five after a layup by Mills with 3:20 left in the half before Sacramento ripped off eight straight, capped by a 3-pointer by Buddy Hield to make it 49-36. Bogdanovic later hit a 3-pointer to make it a 14-point margin with 2:06 left.

Cauley-Stein scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Kings took a 25-21 edge.

