Bagley leads Kings' bench in win over Spurs

Marvin Bagley III, Yogi Ferrell and Harry Giles III scored in double figures off the bench Monday night as the host Sacramento Kings used superior depth to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 127-112.

The Kings’ third straight win was their second this season over the Spurs, allowing them to clinch the three-game season series for the first time since 2001-02.

After leading by as many as 14 points in both the first and third quarters, the Kings were up just 100-94 after a 3-pointer by the Spurs’ Davis Bertans with 9:44 to go.

Ferrell then hit a trey to trigger an 18-7 burst that put the game away and allowed Sacramento to move within a half-game of the Los Angeles Clippers for the eighth playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ferrell finished with 19 points, Bagley a team-high 24 and Giles 11, helping the Sacramento reserves outscore their San Antonio counterparts 60-32.

Starters De’Aaron Fox (20 points), Buddy Hield (18) and Iman Shumpert (13) also scored in double figures for the Kings, who shot 55.6 percent from the field.

DeMar DeRozan tied Bagley for game-high scoring honors with 24 and LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 22 for San Antonio, which was opening its eight-game “Rodeo Trip.”

All five San Antonio starters scored in double figures, as Bryn Forbes totaled 12 points while Bertans and Rudy Gay added 11 apiece. But Patty Mills, with 12 points, was the only San Antonio reserve to reach double digits as the club had a five-game winning streak snapped.

Bagley (12) and Aldridge (nine) were the game’s leading rebounders.

The Kings used 10 3-pointers to build as much as a 14-point lead in the first half en route to a 63-59 lead at the break.

The Spurs rallied into a 74-all tie, and the game was deadlocked again at 76-all before Bagley and Fox combined for 14 points as the Kings closed the period on a 22-10 run to open a 98-86 lead.

