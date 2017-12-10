Preview: Raptors at Kings

The Toronto Raptors are now the owners of the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference at five straight and kicked off a four-game road trip by sprinting past the Memphis Grizzlies 116-107 on Friday. The Raptors will try to make it six in a row when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Toronto, which does not play a team with a winning record on the four-game excursion, outscored the Grizzlies 24-14 in the fourth quarter and totaled 41 fast break points in the victory. The Raptors are averaging 120 points during their five-game streak and lead the East in scoring average at 111.7 points behind the All-Star backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, who combined for 42 points and 14 assists on Friday. The Kings have more trouble putting the ball through the rim and rank last in the NBA in scoring average (96.4 points) but did manage to top the century mark in a 116-109 overtime victory at New Orleans on Friday. Sacramento ended up 2-2 on the four-game trip and gets only two at home before heading out on another four-game excursion.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One (Toronto), NBCS California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (16-7): Power forward Serge Ibaka is finding his shooting stroke of late and matched a season high with 21 points on 7-of-12 shooting on Friday. The 28-year-old is 21-of-35 (60 percent) from the floor in three games this month after slumping to 45.5 percent in November. Ibaka is also 9-of-14 from 3-point range in the last three games to help improve the overall team effort of the Raptors, who entered play on Saturday sixth in the league in average 3-point attempts (31.9) but 21st in 3-point percentage (35.7).

ABOUT THE KINGS (8-17): Sacramento’s young roster has yet to blossom, leaving veteran Zach Randolph to shoulder the load. Randolph, who leads the team in scoring at an average of 15 points, put up a season-high 35 on 14-of-22 shooting to go with 13 rebounds while battling Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins on Friday. The Kings are fourth in the NBA in 3-point percentage (.382) heading into Saturday and once again Randolph was around to help his young team improve while making a career-high five from beyond the arc in nine attempts, including a pair in overtime, in the latest victory.

1. Raptors SF CJ Miles is 6-of-24 from 3-point range over the last four games.

2. Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein (back) sat out the last two games and is day-to-day.

3. Sacramento swept the two-game series in each of the last two seasons.

PREDICTION: Raptors 120, Kings 101