Leonard returns to lead Raptors past Kings

Kawhi Leonard, who missed the two previous games with a jammed foot, scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Wednesday, and the visiting Toronto Raptors defeated the Sacramento Kings 114-105.

Serge Ibaka added 14 points and 14 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas had 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Raptors completed a four-game sweep of a Western swing for the first time in team history to go to 11-1 in their best start in franchise history.

Pascal Siakam had 21 points for Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 16 points and eight assists, and OG Anunoby chipped in with 11 points.

Buddy Hield and Willie Cauley-Stein each scored for 24 for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox added 20 while Marvin Bagley III had 13.

The Raptors took a 16-point lead into the fourth quarter, but the Kings went on an 8-2 run, cutting the deficit to seven when Fox hit an 11-foot jumper with 4:52 to play.

Ibaka boosted Toronto’s lead to 11 with a 3-pointer with 3:24 to play. Siakam’s dunk had the lead at 13 with 2:43 to go.

The Kings led by as many as eight points during the first quarter before the Raptors closed it with a 15-4 surge. Toronto was on top 29-26 after the first quarter.

The Raptors opened a seven-point lead on a fadeaway jumper by Valanciunas with 7:16 remaining in the second quarter. Danny Green hit two consecutive 3-pointers and Anunoby made a dunk to bump the lead to 16 with 1:37 left.

The Raptors led 64-51 at halftime. Siakam had 13 points and Leonard added 12 in the first half. Fox scored 13 for Sacramento and Cauley-Stein added 11.

The Kings climbed within seven with a 12-4 run during the third quarter that was capped by Cauley-Stein’s dunk with six minutes left. The Raptors responded with an 8-0 surge that Leonard finished with a 15-foot jumper with 3:51 to go.

The Raptors held a 94-78 edge after three quarters after Fred VanVleet’s 3-pointer closed the scoring.

The Kings trimmed the lead to 10 with 9:32 to play in the fourth quarter on a layup up by Bogdan Bogdanovic, playing in his first game of the season following a knee procedure.

Toronto’s Norman Powell is out indefinitely with a subluxation of the left shoulder.

