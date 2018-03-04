Mitchell, Jazz shoot past Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, and Rudy Gobert tallied 16 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and three steals to lift the Utah Jazz to a 98-91 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night in Sacramento, Calif.

Derrick Favors added 15 points and eight rebounds for Utah, and Jae Crowder chipped in 14 off the bench. Ricky Rubio added 10 points, eight rebounds, six assists and four steals. Utah won its second game in as many nights after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108 on Friday.

De’Aaron Fox scored 17 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 15 to lead the Kings. Sacramento lost for the sixth time in its last seven games after shooting just 38.2 percent from the field. Utah did not fare much better, shooting 41.5 percent.

Crowder made four baskets over a six-minute stretch spanning the first and second quarters to help the Jazz carve out a 33-22 lead. The forward did most of his damage from long distance, with the first of those three baskets coming from the perimeter.

The Jazz led by as many as 18 points in the second quarter. Utah built a 45-27 lead after Rudy Gobert threw down a dunk and Joe Ingles buried a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions.

Sacramento whittled down the Jazz lead before halftime after ripping off 10 unanswered points late in the second quarter. The Kings eventually cut it to 50-43 on back-to-back baskets from Zach Randolph and Fox.

Utah snuffed out Sacramento’s momentum in the third quarter. Gobert punctuated a 12-3 run with back-to-back dunks to lift the Jazz to a 66-48 lead midway through the quarter.

Utah held a double-digit lead for much of the fourth quarter until Bogdanovic made a basket to cut the deficit to 92-83 with 4:03 remaining.

The Jazz sit two games behind the Denver Nuggets, who hold the eighth and final playoff position in the Western Conference.

