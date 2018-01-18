Mitchell pours in 34 as Jazz top Kings

Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points on 14-of-19 shooting to help the Utah Jazz register a 120-105 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday at Sacramento, Calif.

Rodney Hood added 25 points off the bench as the Jazz won for only the fifth time in the past 20 games. Derrick Favors notched 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Joe Ingles also had 14 points for Utah.

Willie Cauley-Stein tied his season high of 26 points and also collected 10 rebounds for the Kings, who lost their sixth consecutive game and fell for the ninth time in 10 games.

Sacramento’s Bogdan Bodganovic scored 25 points, making 9 of 11 shots, including all six of his 3-point attempts. George Hill added 20 points for the Kings, who shot 52.8 percent from the field and made 13 of 21 3-point attempts.

The Jazz shot 56.8 percent from the field, including 12 of 29 from long range.

The 30-point outing was the fifth of the season for Mitchell, am impressive rookie from Louisville.

“I‘m more happy with the win,” Mitchell said in a postgame television interview on AT&T Sportsnet. “I could score zero points, and if we get the win, I‘m as happy as ever. That’s the biggest thing.”

Utah held a 10-point halftime lead and opened the third quarter with a 15-5 push to increase the margin to 67-47 on Ingles’ 3-pointer with 8:34 left. The Kings drew within 12 on a basket by Kosta Koufos with 3:33 remaining before Hood drained a 3-pointer and followed by converting a three-point play to help the Jazz take an 88-73 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Bogdanovic scored five consecutive points as Sacramento cut its deficit to 12 with 8:17 remaining. Mitchell scored Utah’s next six points, and Ricky Rubio converted a three-point play and Favors added a dunk to increase the lead to 107-87 with 5:51 left.

Hood and Mitchell tallied 11 points apiece as the Jazz possessed a 52-42 lead at the break.

Sacramento held an 18-8 lead after Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer. However, Utah finished the stanza with a 15-3 surge, with Hood’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer accounting for a 23-21 lead.

Ingles drained a 3-pointer to give the Jazz a 44-35 lead late in the half. Hood again provided the final points of the quarter by hitting a 3-pointer with 33 seconds to play.

--Field Level Media