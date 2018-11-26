Rubio, Gobert guide Jazz past Kings

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Added missing word in sixth graf

Ricky Rubio amassed 27 points, seven rebounds and five assists while Rudy Gobert added 18 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to lead the Utah Jazz to a 133-112 win over the host Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Joe Ingles added 18 points and six assists for the Jazz, and Jae Crowder and Alec Burks chipped in 14 points apiece. Utah snapped a three-game losing streak and won for just the second time in seven games.

The Jazz played without leading scorer Donovan Mitchell, who was sidelined due to a rib contusion. Mitchell’s status for Utah’s Monday home game against the Indiana Pacers was uncertain.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III added 18 off the bench to lead Sacramento. The Kings lost to the Jazz at home for the second time this season after allowing Utah to shoot 53.3 percent from the field. However, Sacramento did win 119-110 at Utah on Wednesday.

Rubio’s hot shooting gave Utah’s offense a much needed first-half spark in Mitchell’s absence. The Jazz point guard hit 10 of 13 shots and totaled 23 points before halftime.

Sacramento jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead fueled by back-to-back baskets from Bogdanovic. Rubio soon poured in four consecutive baskets to tie it up at 11-11. Later in the first quarter, Rubio drained a 3-pointer and drove for a layup — baskets that bookended a dunk from Gobert — to finally give the Jazz their first lead at 21-19.

The Kings used an 8-1 run capped by a three-point play by Nemanja Bjelica to go back in front 40-39 in the second quarter. Rubio took over again, scoring a pair of baskets and providing assists on two others to fuel a 12-4 spurt that put Utah up 53-44 with 4:18 left in the first half.

Sacramento cut the deficit to four late in the third quarter, pulling within 81-77 on a basket from Harry Giles III. The Jazz quickly pulled away again before the end of the quarter to keep the Kings at a comfortable distance. Ingles and Grayson Allen buried back-to-back 3-pointers to ignite a 16-3 run that extended into the fourth quarter.

Derrick Favors completed a three-point play and Ingles followed with a 3-pointer off a steal to finish off the run and give Utah a 97-80 lead less than a minute into the final period.

—Field Level Media