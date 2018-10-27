Hield helps Kings hold off sloppy Wizards

Buddy Hield scored seven of his 22 points in the final 6:18 Friday night, and the host Sacramento Kings took advantage of three late Washington Wizards turnovers to hold on for a 116-112 victory.

Hield made three of four free throws in the final 19.6 seconds, De’Aaron Fox one of two with 2.4 seconds left and Nemanja Bjelica a pair with 1.8 seconds to go, allowing the Kings to record a second straight win and improve to 3-3 on the young season.

John Wall, whose 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds remaining gave Washington a chance, led the Wizards with 26 points. Washington lost its fourth of five games.

The Wizards trailed 108-101 with 2:45 remaining after a layup by Hield. But Kelly Oubre Jr. buried a 3-pointer, Wall converted a layup and Bradley Beal connected on a 3, closing the gap to 110-109 with 1:04 still to go.

After Beal committed a turnover with a chance to put Washington in front, Hield made one of two free throws with 19.6 seconds left to make it a two-point game.

After a timeout, Markieff Morris was whistled for traveling with 9.9 seconds left, allowing Hield to seemingly ice the win with two free throws for a four-point lead with 6.0 seconds remaining.

But Wall then hit his 3-pointer to get Washington within 113-112, and the Wizards got the ball back with 2.4 seconds left, down two, after Fox made just one of his two foul shots.

However, Jeff Green threw the inbounds pass out of bounds, setting up Bjelica’s two win-clinching foul shots.

Each team enjoyed an eight-point lead in the first three quarters, which ended with Washington clinging to an 85-79 advantage.

Marvin Bagley III hit a layup, Fox nailed a 3-pointer and Justin Jackson dropped in a short shot in a 7-0, quarter-opening run that gave Sacramento an 86-85 lead in the third minute of the final period, setting up a tight finish.

Bjelica led the Kings with 26 points. He completed a double-double with 12 rebounds, as did Willie Cauley-Stein with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Fox contributed 18 points and nine assists to the win, while Bagley added 11 off the bench for the Kings, who had lost four in a row to the Wizards.

Wall had eight assists to complement his team-high 26 points for the Wizards, who lost for the second time in three games on their five-game Western swing.

Oubre had 22 points and Beal 21, while Green and Morris added 13 apiece.

—Field Level Media