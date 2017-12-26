Preview: Nets at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs seldom have issues when they host the Brooklyn Nets. San Antonio attempts to record its 15th consecutive home win against the Nets when the teams meet on Tuesday, and the streak began after a 92-86 loss on Jan. 22, 2002.

The Spurs won four of their past five games and won more than two-thirds of their games despite only having star small forward Kawhi Leonard for four games thus far. Leonard is being brought along slowly after a preseason quadriceps injury and is averaging 10.5 points while averaging just 17.3 minutes. Brooklyn dropped five of its last six games and is playing the second contest of a five-game road swing. The Nets fell 123-119 in overtime in the opener of the trip against the Indiana Pacers and are just 5-10 away from home this season.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE NETS (12-20): Point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has seven 20-point outings this season after matching his career best of 26 points in Saturday’s loss to the Pacers. Dinwiddie, who also had eight assists, made five 3-pointers while reaching 26 points for the second time in six games. Starter D‘Angelo Russell will miss at least three more weeks due to November knee surgery, so Dinwiddie will continue to carry the load at the point until Russell returns.

ABOUT THE SPURS (23-11): Forward LaMarcus Aldridge has been picking up the slack all season with Leonard ailing and he delivered 29 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 108-99 win over the Sacramento Kings. Aldridge scored 20 or more points in 22 of 33 games played and leads the squad with averages of 22.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Center Pau Gasol, who is averaging 13.3 rebounds over the past three games, was superb against the Kings with 14 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best 10 assists for his 10th career triple-double.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Spurs are a staggering 40-4 at home versus the Nets.

2. Brooklyn SF DeMarre Carroll had 20 points and a season-high 13 rebounds against the Pacers for his third double-double of the season.

3. San Antonio SG Danny Green (groin) missed four of the past five games.

PREDICTION: Spurs 104, Nets 85