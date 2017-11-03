Preview: Hornets at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs aren’t playing like an elite team and attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. San Antonio was outclassed 112-92 by the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and looks to rebound against the Hornets, who have dropped 10 straight in San Antonio since posting a 92-85 victory on Nov. 15, 2006.

The Spurs badly miss small forward Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) and coach Gregg Popovich said the two-time All-Star is still about three weeks away from making his season debut. “You want a percentage? You want a percentage for each day closer?” Popovich told reporters. “Basically, we’re in the dark on this one, but at least he hasn’t had a setback.” Charlotte is off to a solid start and is looking for its fourth consecutive victory and fifth in six games. Star point guard Kemba Walker scored 26 points in Wednesday’s 126-121 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks for his fourth straight 20-point outing and the 193rd of his career, snapping a tie with Larry Johnson for the franchise mark.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Charlotte), FSN Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE HORNETS (5-3): Rookie guard Malik Monk had the best outing of his eight-game career by establishing season bests of 25 points and five 3-pointers in the victory over the Bucks. The 19-year-old Monk was the 11th overall pick in the 2017 draft out of Kentucky and is displaying signs that he will be making an immediate impact as opposed to being brought along slowly. “He’s a shot-maker, but I think people need to be fair with him,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford told reporters. “When he goes in the game, they’re game-planning for him. No disrespect to college (basketball), but he never last year played against guys like this - they’re bigger, faster, stronger.”

ABOUT THE SPURS (4-4): The San Antonio losing streak matches its longest since February of 2015 and Popovich isn’t liking what he’s seeing. “Whether you win or lose, it’s a game of mistakes,” Popovich told reporters after the defeat against Golden State. “We lost against the best team in the world and there’s a lot of things we need to improve on.” Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 and had 10 rebounds against the Warriors for his seventh 20-point outing and fourth double-double, improving his averages to 23.6 points and 8.6 boards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hornets are 7-20 all-time when visiting San Antonio, including a 102-85 setback last season.

2. Spurs backup SF Rudy Gay is just 12-of-36 shooting over the past four games.

3. Charlotte SG Jeremy Lamb has scored 15 or more points in all eight games while starting in place of injured Nicolas Batum (elbow).

PREDICTION: Spurs 110, Hornets 104