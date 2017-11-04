Reserves help Spurs dismiss Hornets

SAN ANTONIO -- Bryn Forbes scored 22 points to lead four reserves in double figures as the San Antonio Spurs held on for a 108-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets, snapping a four-game losing streak Friday.

Forbes finished five shy of career high by making 8 of 11 shots in 22 minutes.

Fellow Reserve Rudy Gay added 20 points for the Spurs (5-4), who earned a 64-16 advantage over Charlotte in bench scoring. Patty Mills added 17 points, 12 of them in the fourth quarter, LaMarcus Aldridge had 14 points while Dejounte Murray contributed 10 points apiece for San Antonio, which rebounded from a 20-point home loss to Golden State on the second night of a back-to-back.

The Spurs led 80-71 entering the fourth quarter and 86-73 with 10:16 to go before Charlotte fought back to get to within 90-86 with 5:25 remaining.

Then San Antonio went to its long-distance game, as Forbes hit a three and Mills added three straight 3-pointers to move the advantage to 103-92 at the 2:04 mark and the Spurs were able to carry their lead to the finish.

Charlotte’s Jeremy Lamb led all scorers with 27 points while Dwight Howard added 20 points and 12 rebounds, rookie Dwayne Bacon poured in 18 points, and Kemba Walker hit for 13 for the Hornets (5-4), who had a three-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio slogged its way to a 49-45 advantage at halftime behind 12 points from Aldridge and a 28-9 scoring advantage in the half from its reserve players. Lamb and Walker led the Hornets with 10 points apiece in a half with no lead bigger than San Antonio’s seven points, five lead changes and three ties.

Charlotte led 66-61 with after two Bacon free throws with 4:31 to play in the third quarter before the Spurs uncorked a 14-0 run behind three straight baskets from Gay. San Antonio ended scored 19 of the quarter’s final 24 points.

NOTES: San Antonio reserve G Manu Ginobili played in his 1,000th career game on Friday. He is the third to play 1,000 games with the Spurs, along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Ginobili is the first player from South America to play in 1,000 NBA games and the second second-round pick to play 1,000 NBA games with one team. ... Charlotte C Dwight Howard passed Charles Oakley for 21st place on the NBA’s all-time career rebounding list (12,206). ... Hornets G Michael Carter-Williams was active for the for first time this year, while G Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is not with the team in San Antonio due to personal reasons (excused absence).