Walker, Lamb spur Hornets to win at San Antonio

EditorsNote: rewords second and eighth grafs

Kemba Walker poured in 33 points and Jeremy Lamb added 19 as the visiting Charlotte Hornets walked past the San Antonio Spurs 108-93 on Monday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Charlotte led by just 90-87 after the Spurs’ Derrick White sank a 3-pointer with 5:39 to play, but five consecutive points by Bismack Biyombo keyed an 8-0 run that expanded the Hornets’ lead to 98-87 with 4:15 remaining.

San Antonio hit just one of its six shots in that stretch and had no answer for the Hornets in the stretch run.

The Hornets won for just the second time over a season-high, six-game road trip that ended Monday in San Antonio. The victory was also the first for Charlotte in the Alamo City since Nov. 15, 2006, a stretch of 12 games.

Monday’s game was the first in San Antonio as a member of the visiting team for Charlotte guard Tony Parker, who played for the Spurs for 17 years before signing with the Hornets in the offseason as a free agent. Parker scored eight points, all in the second half.

The contest was also a return to San Antonio for Hornets rookie coach James Borrego, who spent the past four seasons as an assistant with the Spurs.

Marvin Williams added 11 points for Charlotte.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 28 points while White hit for 18. DeMar DeRozan and Patty Mills scored 14 points each for San Antonio, which has lost two in a row and three of four.

Charlotte led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter before settling for a 49-43 advantage at halftime.

Walker (18 points) and Lamb (13) combined for 31 of the Hornets’ total over the first 24 minutes as Charlotte outshot the Spurs 43.8 percent to 39 percent and held a 27-18 edge in rebounding at the half. Charlotte did not attempt a free throw over the first two quarters.

The Spurs were led by Aldridge’s 14 points in the half, with White hitting for 11.

The Hornets led by as many as 11 points in the third quarter before San Antonio surged back to take a 72-71 lead on an Aldridge put-back dunk with 26.4 seconds remaining in the period. Charlotte ended the quarter with five straight points, capped by Marvin Williams’ 3-pointer at the buzzer, to carry a 76-72 advantage into the fourth period.

San Antonio played without forward Rudy Gay, who missed his fifth straight game with a left wrist injury, and key reserve guard Marco Belinelli, who was ill.

—Field Level Media