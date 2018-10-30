DeRozan, Spurs down Mavericks in OT

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Syntax fix in fifth graf

DeMar DeRozan, who led all players with 34 points, scored six points in the final 1:43 of overtime as the host San Antonio Spurs held off the Dallas Mavericks 113-108 on Monday night.

DeRozan outdueled Dallas Mavericks rookie Luka Doncic, who scored a career-high 31 points. Doncic scored eight consecutive points during a late fourth-quarter run that helped the Mavericks force overtime.

LaMarcus Aldridge contributed 20 points for San Antonio, which received 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and six steals from Rudy Gay. DeRozan led the Spurs with nine assists.

Dallas got 22 points from Dennis Smith Jr. Harrison Barnes added 18 points, and DeAndre Jordan had eight points and 18 rebounds.

Showcasing balanced scoring, San Antonio led 53-45 at halftime. Aldridge paced the Spurs with 14 points, DeRozan added 13 points and Gay nine. DeRozan added six first-half assists for the Spurs, who led 20-18 after one quarter.

Dallas, seeking its first road win of the year, closed the half with a 5-0 run behind Doncic’s 3-pointer.

The Mavericks continued their hot shooting to open the second half. Barnes hit two driving baskets and Doncic buried a 3-pointer for a 66-59 lead.

After San Antonio sliced the deficit to 66-65 on 3-pointers by Patty Mills and Davis Bertans, Dallas pushed back out to a 71-65 lead on Doncic’s two free throws and floating jumper. San Antonio, however, regained the lead at 76-71 on Marco Belinelli’s eight points on two 3-pointers and a jumper and Bryn Forbes’ 3-pointer.

A back-and-forth fourth quarter featured Dallas pulling within 85-83, but San Antonio replied to lead 89-83 on DeRozan’s turnaround fadeaway with 7:05 remaining, prompting a Mavericks timeout. Dallas countered with a 9-2 run and clawed back into the lead at 92-91 when Doncic buried a pull-up jumper with 4:55 to go.

San Antonio retook the lead at 94-92 on Mills’ 3-pointer, but Doncic’s tip-in made it 94-94. After Doncic and DeRozan traded baskets to make it 96-all, Doncic answered with two free throws for a 98-96 lead with 2:44 remaining.

Mills’ layup tied the score again, but Smith drilled a 3-pointer to make it 101-98 with 1:30 left. DeRozan’s finger roll with 1:13 to go and then two free throws with 39.1 seconds to play put the Spurs in front at 102-101.

Smith had a chance to win the game in regulation but made only 1 of 2 free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining. DeRozen’s jumper missed at the buzzer, sending the game into overtime.

