Doncic's triple-double lifts Mavericks past Spurs

Luka Doncic scored 26 points, distributed 14 assists and took 10 rebounds as the visiting Dallas Mavericks made the plays needed in the final three minutes to hold off the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Wednesday in the Alamo City.

Feb 26, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Trey Lyles (41) warms up before the game agains the Dallas Mavericks at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mavericks led by 10 points at the half and by 11 after three before San Antonio rallied in the final period. The game was tied at 96 on a Lonnie Walker IV 3-pointer with 4:01 to play before Dallas got a three-point play and a 3-pointer by Porzingis and a 3-pointer from Seth Curry to move back in front for good at 105-96.

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17 points and Dorian Finney-Smith hit for 14 for the Mavericks.

DeMar DeRozan led San Antonio with 27 points, with Marco Belinelli scoring 14 points and Walker IV and Bryn Forbes and 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Spurs have lost two straight and seven of their past nine games.

The game was the first at home for the Spurs since Feb. 1 and came after San Antonio went 2-6 on its annual Rodeo Road Trip. San Antonio forward LaMarcus Aldridge missed the contest due to right shoulder soreness on his own bobblehead night.

The Mavericks set the pace early on, driving to as much as a 19-point lead early in the second quarter before settling for a 59-49 advantage at halftime.

Porzingis paced Dallas with 16 points and Hardaway added 10, the final of which came on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of the second quarter.

DeRozan led San Antonio with 15 points in the first half but also was assessed a technical foul for arguing a non-foul call late in the second.

The Mavericks could not shake San Antonio in the third quarter despite 12 points and four assists in the period from Doncic. Dallas led 88-77 heading into the final quarter.

San Antonio fashioned a 13-1 run to start the fourth quarter to jump in front at 90-89. Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer at the 5:32 mark of the final period was Dallas’ first field goal of the quarter and pushed the Mavericks back to the lead.

—Field Level Media