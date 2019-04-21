Spurs' DeRozan ejected for firing ball toward ref

Apr 20, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs shooting guard DeMar DeRozan (10) is held back by teammate Patty Mills (right) after being ejected for throwing the ball at referee Scott Foster (48) against the Denver Nuggets in game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan was ejected during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 117-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets for firing the basketball in the direction of official Scott Foster.

DeRozan was called for an offensive foul after charging into Denver guard Gary Harris with 5:01 remaining. He then leaped in the air and spun and sent the ball flying to the left of Foster.

DeRozan headed to the exits with the Spurs trailing 110-92. He scored 19 points in 34 minutes.

The series is tied 2-2 after Saturday’s result. DeRozan’s status for Game 5 is unclear as he figures to draw a fine with the possibility of a suspension.

