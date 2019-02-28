Aldridge leads balanced attack as Spurs beat Pistons

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points to lead six teammates in double-figure scoring as the San Antonio Spurs defeated the visiting Detroit Pistons 105-93 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak.

Feb 27, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; A general view of the sneakers worn by San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) prior to a game against the Detroit Pistons at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

San Antonio led by just 88-86 with less than five minutes to play but reasserted itself with an 11-2 run that was capped by a bucket by Aldridge with 3:09 remaining. Detroit answered with a 5-0 run that cut the Spurs’ advantage to 99-93 before jumpers from Derrick White and Aldridge stretched the lead back to double digits with 1:24 to go.

DeMar DeRozan and Marco Belinelli added 17 points each for the Spurs, who won for just the second time in their past nine games. White hit for 15 points, and Jakob Poeltl and Patty Mills scored 11 points for San Antonio, which returned home from its arduous Rodeo Road Trip with a victory. Poeltl added 14 rebounds and DeRozan 13 for the Spurs.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 22 points, while Blake Griffin added 17 points, Wayne Ellington and Langston Galloway scored 11 points each, and Andre Drummond hit for 10 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons had a three-game win streak snapped.

The Spurs led by as many as 12 points, at 43-31, midway through the second quarter after a layup by Poeltl. But Detroit shot its way back into the game, as Griffin and Jackson canned 3-pointers during a 10-0 run to pull the Pistons to within 43-41 with 3:43 remaining in the period.

The Pistons led briefly, at 48-47, after a Jackson jumper with 1:21 to play in the second before San Antonio scored the final four points of the half to take a 51-48 advantage to intermission.

Aldridge and Belinelli paced the Spurs with 10 points each over the first two quarters as San Antonio outshot the Pistons 45 percent to 37 percent in the first half.

Jackson led the Pistons with 14 points in the first half, and Drummond had a double-double by halftime, scoring 10 points and snatching 12 rebounds in 17 first-half minutes.

The Spurs return to the floor on Saturday when they host Oklahoma City. Detroit remains on the road for a tussle with Cleveland, also on Saturday.

