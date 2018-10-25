Balanced scoring leads Pacers past Spurs

Victor Oladipo poured in 21 points, and Domantas Sabonis added 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench as the visiting Indiana Pacers led throughout on the way to an easy 116-96 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

Oladipo tallied 20-plus points for the fourth consecutive game as the Pacers earned their first on the road in three tries this season. Indiana outshot the Spurs 52.9 percent to 40.2 percent and canned 17 of its 32 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Seven Indiana players scored in double figures. Tyreke Evans had 19, Thaddeus Young hit for 14, Cory Joseph tallied 12 and Myles Turner and Doug McDermott added 10 for the Pacers, who beat San Antonio for the fourth straight time.

DeMar DeRozan led the Spurs with 18 points while LaMarcus Aldridge (15 points and 13 rebounds) and Rudy Gay (11 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles. Marco Belinelli added 16 and Bryn Forbes contributed 15 points for San Antonio.

Indiana led by as many as 16 points in the first half before settling for a 62-50 advantage at halftime. The Pacers got 12 first-half points from Young and 11 by Oladipo and forged a 28-12 edge in points off the bench over the first two quarters.

The Spurs were led by 11 points each in the half from Aldridge and Forbes.

San Antonio cut the Pacers’ margin to nine points twice in the third quarter, the last on a DeRozan three-point play with 3:59 remaining that made it 76-67, but the final four minutes belonged to Indiana. The Pacers ended the period on a 12-4 run capped by Sabonis’ 3-pointer in the final seconds, and Indiana enjoyed a 17-point cushion heading into the final 12 minutes.

The Spurs missed their first five shots and committed a turnover in the first 2 1/2 minutes of the fourth quarter to stunt any chance they had of making a late comeback.

