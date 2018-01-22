Pacers make themselves at home in San Antonio

EditorsNote: rewords lede, other minor edits

Victor Oladipo scored 19 points and Darren Collison added 15 as the Indiana Pacers roared into San Antonio and beat the Spurs, the NBA’s best home team, 94-86 on Sunday at the AT&T Center.

Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for Indiana, which snapped a two-game slide and ended up 3-2 on the season-high, five-game road trip.

Pau Gasol scored 14 points to lead San Antonio while Bryn Forbes and Tony Parker, who both came off the bench, added 12 each. LaMarcus Aldridge hit for 10 points and 10 rebounds while collecting his 20th double-double of the season, and Kyle Anderson also scored 10 for San Antonio, which has lost three of its past four games.

Indiana led 81-65 with 7:33 to play before the Spurs made a last run, getting five points from Forbes and Davis Bertans to help cut the advantage to 83-76 at the 5:03 mark.

However, the Pacers did more than enough down the stretch to salt away the game and hand San Antonio its first home loss since Nov. 10. The Spurs a 19-3 mark at AT&T Center.

The Pacers rode a 13-point half from Oladipo (11 of which came in the second quarter) to grab a 46-43 lead at intermission. Indiana’s advantage would have been more if not for a steal and layup by Anderson at the second-quarter horn. The first half featured 10 lead changes and five ties.

Gasol led the Spurs with 11 points in the half on 5-of-6 shooting.

The Pacers expanded their lead to 71-59 at the end of the third quarter on the strength of a 18-7 run over the final seven minutes of the quarter, with most of the damage done by Indiana’s bench players.

Al Jefferson’s cutting dunk with 10 minutes to play pushed the Indiana lead to 77-60 and forced the Spurs into desperation mode.

San Antonio reserve guard Manu Ginobili was ruled out of the game a few hours before tipoff with a right thigh contusion. The Spurs were already without Rudy Gay, who has right heel bursitis, and Kawhi Leonard, who is continuing to rehab from an offseason quad injury that has kept him out of all but nine contests this season.

Indiana played without forward Myles Turner, who has an elbow injury.

