Harris, Clippers outlast Spurs for road win

EditorsNote: Corrects Beverley’s rebound stat in first graph

Tobias Harris poured in 27 points, and Patrick Beverley scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers held on for a 103-95 win over the host San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

The win snapped a season-worst five-game losing streak for the Clippers, who controlled the game even without injured stars sixth man Lou Williams and forward Danilo Gallinari.

The Spurs clawed to within 84-79 on Rudy Gay’s layup with 9:40 to play but Los Angeles would not allow San Antonio to get any closer. The Clippers rebuild their lead to 94-83 on Harris’ 3-pointer with 5:19 remaining and never looked back.

San Antonio, which brought a two-game winning streak into the game, lost for the second straight time at home.

Montrezl Harrell added 18 points for the Clippers, with Avery Bradley scoring 15 (all in the first half), and Johnathan Motley hitting for 10 points off the bench for Los Angeles.

LaMarcus Aldridge led all scorers with 30 points and pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds for the Spurs. Gay racked up 19 points and Marco Belinelli contributed 12 for San Antonio in the loss.

The Spurs, who lead the league in free-throw percentage at 82 percent, made just 9 of 17 in the game (52.9 percent).

Los Angeles led throughout the game, building a 38-26 advantage by the end of the first quarter that it expanded to 19 points on two separate occasions early in the second.

The Clippers settled for a 60-53 lead at halftime with Bradley pacing all scorers with 15 points and Harris adding 14 over the first 24 minutes of play.

San Antonio got 13 points from Gay in the first half and 10 points and five rebounds from Aldridge.

The two teams played an even third quarter, with a layup at the horn by the Spurs’ Jakob Poeltl allowing San Antonio to stay within seven points, at 80-73, heading into the final 12 minutes.

San Antonio returns to the floor on Wednesday at Philadelphia for the first of a two-game road trip. The Clippers continue their four-game road trip with a game Tuesday in Dallas.

—Field Level Media