DeRozan, Spurs rally past Lakers

DeMar DeRozan recorded 36 points, nine assists and eight rebounds to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 133-120 comeback victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Jakob Poeltl each had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Spurs, who avenged a Wednesday loss to the Lakers. Patty Mills also scored 14 points for San Antonio, and Davis Bertans added 13.

Bryn Forbes and Marco Belinelli contributed 11 points apiece and Rudy Gay added 10 for San Antonio, which outscored Los Angeles 44-21 in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James had 35 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds, and Kyle Kuzma added 27 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers, who had a four-game winning streak halted. Lonzo Ball registered 13 points and 11 assists, JaVale McGee posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 12 points.

Los Angeles played without small forward Brandon Ingram, who sprained his left ankle in the Wednesday game.

Bertans knocked down four 3-pointers as the Spurs made 13 of 31 from 3-point range and shot 50.5 percent overall.

The Lakers shot 46 percent from the floor and made 11 of 36 from long range.

San Antonio trailed for the entire second and third quarters, falling behind by as much as 15 points, before making a late dash.

The Spurs used a 9-0 run — capped by Bertans’ 3-pointer with 4:48 left — to take a 118-112 lead.

A short time later, DeRozan hit three consecutive shots as San Antonio took a 127-116 advantage with 2:10 remaining.

Another 3-pointer by Bertans pushed the lead to 131-118 with 1:34 left, and the Spurs closed it out.

Los Angeles led by four at halftime and expanded the edge to 87-80 on Kuzma’s bank shot with 4:16 left in the third quarter.

The Spurs whittled their deficit to 91-87 on De Rozan’s layup with 1:42 left before the Lakers concluded the period with an 8-2 run to take a 10-point lead into the final quarter.

Los Angeles increased its advantage to 101-89 on Michael Beasley’s basket to open the fourth quarter. However, San Antonio answered with an 18-7 run and pulled within 108-107 on a layup by Patty Mills with 7:43 remaining.

Poeltl’s three-point play allowed the Spurs to tie the score at 112 with 6:45 remaining as the beginning of the 9-0 run.

James had 24 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Los Angeles held a 72-68 halftime advantage.

