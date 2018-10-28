Spurs score 2nd win over Lakers in less than week

DeMar DeRozan finished with 30 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists to help the San Antonio Spurs post a 110-106 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Rudy Gay had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Bryn Forbes also scored 16 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 15 as San Antonio defeated Los Angeles for the second time in less than a week.

Former Laker Pau Gasol contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Patty Mills scored 10 points.

LeBron James registered 35 points and 11 rebounds for the Lakers. James moved into sixth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 31,202 career points, 14 more than Dirk Nowitzki of the Dallas Mavericks.

In fifth place on the list is Wilt Chamberlain with 31,419 points.

Kyle Kuzma scored 15 points and Lance Stephenson added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.

Los Angeles’ Rajon Rondo scored 12 points in 29 minutes in his return from a three-game suspension due to his actions in an incident with the Houston Rockets last Sunday. Brandon Ingram sat out the fourth and final game of his suspension.

James delivered a dunk to pull the Lakers within 102-98 with 3:27 remaining before Aldridge and Gay scored baskets to give San Antonio a 106-98 lead with 1:34 remaining.

James answered with four straight points, and teammate Josh Hart drained a 3-pointer as Los Angeles closed to within 106-105 with 37.1 seconds left.

DeRozan connected on a jumper to make it a three-point game with 15.9 seconds left. Hart made a free throw with 3.5 seconds left before intentionally missing the second and Gasol collected the rebound.

Gasol made two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to clinch it.

The Lakers led 71-67 after James hit the 17-footer to pass Nowitzki with 7:51 left in the third quarter.

Later in the quarter, a basket by Johnathan Williams gave Los Angeles an 88-77 advantage with 2:32 remaining.

Gay responded with five straight points as San Antonio scored the final 10 of the period to pull within one.

The Spurs moved ahead at 93-91 on DeRozan’s basket with 10:04 remaining in the contest. He connected again to give San Antonio a 102-96 lead with 5:01 left.

James and Kuzma each scored 13 points in the first half as the Lakers held a 60-54 lead at the break.

—Field Level Media