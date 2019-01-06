Spurs kick Grizzlies, earn 4th straight win

EditorsNote: Update 2: Fixes in 1st, 2nd, 8th grafs

Derrick White scored 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the floor, and LaMarcus Aldridge added 18 points as the San Antonio Spurs beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 108-88 on Saturday to earn their fourth straight victory, matching their longest win streak of the season.

San Antonio led by 20 points at the half and by 88-66 after three quarters and survived a 14-0 run by Memphis early in the final period before cruising to its 12th win in the past 15 games.

Patty Mills added 15 for San Antonio, with DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl scoring 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 21 points while Jaren Jackson Jr. and Dillon Brooks added 15 each for the Grizzlies. Marc Gasol grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds while JaMychal Green pulled down 10 boards.

The loss, in the second game of a home-road back-to-back, was the fifth straight for Memphis and the 10th of its last 12. The swoon has dropped the Grizzlies to a season-worst 18-21.

Justin Holiday, who was acquired in a trade with Chicago on Thursday, played 21 minutes and scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting in his first game with the Grizzlies.

The Spurs survived a rough first quarter in which they committed seven turnovers and turned up the heat in the second period, outscoring Memphis to lead 64-44 at halftime.

Mills led the Spurs with 12 points off the bench in the first half while Aldridge and White added 11 points each for San Antonio, which outshot the Grizzlies 55 percent to 31.1 percent and had 15 assists on 22 made baskets over the first 24 minutes.

The Spurs hit the road for their next two games, Monday at the Detroit Pistons and Wednesday for a rematch with Memphis. The Grizzlies travel to New Orleans to face the Pelicans on Monday.

