DeRozan, Mills power Spurs' rout of Bucks

DeMar DeRozan scored 25 points, and Patty Mills added 21 off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs waltzed past the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 126-104 on Monday in the Alamo City, snapping a two-game losing streak.

Jan 6, 2020; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay (22) embraces Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) during warms up at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Spillman-USA TODAY Sports

The game was the second in a home-and-away, back-to-back, two-game set between the two teams. Milwaukee won the first game, on Saturday, 127-118.

The Spurs (15-20) led by 10 points after three quarters and ran their advantage to 16 points early in the final period. Milwaukee closed to within 100-89 with 8:12 to play but never made a serious run down the stretch.

It was DeRozan’s eighth straight game with 20 or more points.

LaMarcus Aldridge and Rudy Gay scored 17 points each for the Spurs, with Dejounte Murray scoring 13 points and Trey Lyles pulling down 12 rebounds. San Antonio set its season-high with 19 3-pointers (on 35 attempts) in the win.

The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Milwaukee (32-6). It was the first time this season the Bucks have dropped a game to a team with a record below .500 and their biggest losing margin of the year.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 24 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists but missed all five 3-point attempts. Donte DiVincenzo added 16 points, George Hill and Khris Middleton had 15 apiece, and Wesley Matthews had 12 points for the Bucks.

San Antonio led for the majority of the first half and by as many as 18 points before assuming a 65-52 lead at halftime.

The Spurs had four players in double-figure-scoring in the first half, led by DeRozan’s 15 points. Mills added 12 points off the bench, while Murray and Aldridge had 10 each over the first two quarters.

San Antonio outshot the Bucks 52.3 percent to 38 percent in the first half, and went 12 of 20 (60 percent) from beyond the arc compared to 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) for Milwaukee.

DiVincenzo led the Bucks with 11 points over the first 24 minutes, with Antetokounmpo adding 10 in the first half.

The Bucks climbed back to within 81-76 on Hill’s 3-pointer with 2:35 to play in the third quarter, but Mills canned two 3-pointers in the final two minutes to build a 91-81 lead heading into the final quarter.

—Field Level Media