Balanced attack leads Spurs past Timberwolves

EditorsNote: new 2nd graf; fixes to “past seven” in third graf; fixes “DeRozan” in fourth graf; updates rebound totals in fourth graf

Bryn Forbes poured in 22 points, 15 of them in the first half, and six teammates scored in double figures as the San Antonio Spurs stayed hot with a 124-98 victory over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday.

San Antonio rolled to its third win in a row. Minnesota took its second straight loss and its sixth in seven games.

The Spurs took advantage of a 14-2 second-quarter run, torrid shooting from beyond the arc (19 of 33, 57.6 percent) and stifling defense throughout. San Antonio has won seven of its past eight outings. The Spurs have held their past seven opponents under 100 points, the longest streak by any team in the NBA this season.

Marco Belinelli added 17 points for the Spurs, with Davis Bertans tallying 15, Rudy Gay hitting for 14, and DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl scoring 12 each, and LaMarcus Aldridge pumping in 10 points in the win. The Spurs outshot Minnesota 52.9 percent to 39.8 percent and outrebounded the Timberwolves 50-39.

Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 15 points. Robert Covington and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 13 each, and Tyus Jones added 10 points off the Minnesota bench.

The Spurs led throughout except for an 11-10 Wolves lead. San Antonio was up 29-21 at the end of the first quarter after a Patty Mills 3-pointer with 37.1 seconds to play.

San Antonio made its move in the second period, breaking the game open with a run that included three consecutive 3-pointers by Belinelli and another from beyond the arc by Forbes to take a 49-27 lead with 6:47 to play in the half.

The Spurs pushed their advantage to 26 points on a jumper by DeRozan a minute and a half later before Minnesota closed the half by scoring the final seven points to pull to within 62-44 at intermission.

Forbes had 15 points over the first two quarters and Belinelli added 14 by halftime as the Spurs outshot Minnesota 52 percent to 34 percent and nailed 10 of 17 3-pointers in the half (58.8 percent).

Jones led the anemic Timberwolves offense with eight points at the half. Minnesota took six shots from beyond the arc in the first half and made just one of those.

Minnesota missed its first four shots of the third quarter and fell behind 71-45 after a floating jumper by Poeltl at the 8:46 mark of the period. The Timberwolves drew within 16 points late in the quarter and trailed 87-71 heading into the final stanza.

The Spurs return to the court on Saturday in Houston for the second half of a home-and-road, back-to-back set. Minnesota remains on the road for the second installment of a three-game road trip on Sunday in Oklahoma City.

—Field Level Media