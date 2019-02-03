Spurs’ balance overcomes short-handed Pelicans

LaMarcus Aldridge led a balanced scoring attack with 25 points, and the host San Antonio Spurs withstood a remarkable comeback by the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans to prevail 113-108 on Saturday night.

Feb 2, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White (4) smiles during warm ups prior to the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Aldridge was joined in double figures by Marco Belinelli (17), Rudy Gay (17), DeMar DeRozan (13), Bryn Forbes (12) and Patty Mills (12) as the Spurs won their fifth in a row and completed a sweep of a four-game home-stand.

Frank Jackson scored 25, Jrue Holiday and Ian Clark added 15 each, Cheick Diallo had 13, Kenrich Williams had 12 and Darius Miller 11 to lead the Pelicans, who lost for the fifth time in six games. They played their third consecutive game without five of their top six scorers, including All-Star forward Anthony Davis.

New Orleans dropped its second straight after winning at Houston (121-116) on Monday in its first game with its makeshift lineup, which is comprised of Holiday and four players who normally come off the bench.

Davis, who has a finger injury and has requested a trade from the Pelicans, has been joined on the sideline by three other starters — forwards Julius Randle (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (knee), as well as guard Elfrid Payton (ankle) — and top reserve Nikola Mirotic (calf).

The Spurs led by 22 on three occasions in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans came storming back. New Orleans scored 14 straight points to pull within 106-98 on Diallo’s basket with 2:27 left.

Mills answered with a 3-pointer, but the Pelicans scored 10 points in a span of 1:22 to get within 111-108 with 38 seconds left.

After a DeRozan miss, New Orleans had a chance to tie, but Tim Frazier missed a 3-pointer and DeRozan made two free throws.

The Spurs led by 13 at halftime and took command by expanding the lead to 75-54 on DeRozan’s layup midway through the third quarter.

The Pelicans got within 79-67 on a 3-pointer by Miller, but the Spurs held a 94-78 lead after three quarters.

