Aldridge scores 56 as Spurs nip Thunder in 2 OTs

EditorsNote: 6th graf, change 3:32 to 3:22; delete extraneous 12th graf

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in a career-high 56 points, and Derrick White had a huge bucket, a blocked shot and a steal late in the second overtime as the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder 154-147 on Thursday.

Even with Aldridge’s performance and a record showing by the Spurs from beyond the arc, Oklahoma City never wavered, tying the game at 130 on a layup by Jerami Grant off a Russell Westbrook assist with 5.6 seconds to play in regulation.

San Antonio’s DeMar DeRozan had a chance to win the game at the end of the fourth quarter but missed a short jumper at the buzzer.

Steven Adams left the game midway through the fourth quarter with a twisted left ankle but came back to rattle home a dunk off yet another Westbrook dish with 25.5 seconds to play in the first overtime, again tying the game.

DeRozan got another chance to win the game in the final seconds of overtime but missed again.

White got inside for a layup with 3:22 to play in the second extra period to give the Spurs a 146-143 lead. He blocked Grant from behind on a dunk attempt almost two minutes later to keep San Antonio in the lead.

Two free throws by Paul George with 40 seconds left in the second overtime brought the Thunder within two points before Aldridge converted a pair from the charity stripe with 25.2 seconds left to all but cement the game.

Aldridge finished 16 of 16 from the free-throw line, and the Spurs made their final 23 foul shots to end up 26 of 29. Aldridge made 20 of 33 field-goal attempts.

White added 23 points for San Antonio, with Marco Belinelli hitting 19, DeRozan scoring 16, Bryn Forbes and Patty Mills tallying 14 each, and Davis Bertans recording 12.

Westbrook had his 13th triple-double of the season, scoring 24 points, pulling down 13 rebounds and distributing a career-high 24 assists, which were also a season high in the NBA this year. He did not score over the final 18 minutes of the game.

George led the Thunder with 30 points, while Grant finished with a career-high 25 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out midway through the second overtime. Terrance Ferguson added 21 points, Adams racked up 19 and Dennis Schroder had 14 points for Oklahoma City, which lost its third game in a row.

The Spurs made their first 14 3-point attempts, the most consecutive threes to start a game in the NBA since 1999. It was San Antonio’s most to start a game since it made its first 11 against Sacramento in 2002.

The two teams square off again on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

—Field Level Media