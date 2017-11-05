Preview: Suns at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game slide on Friday by finding ways to create offense with their second unit. The Spurs will try to maintain that balanced attack when they continue a six-game homestand by hosting the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

San Antonio started the season with four straight wins by leaning on LaMarcus Aldridge to do the bulk of the scoring and dropped four in a row when teams began refusing to let Aldridge beat them. The Charlotte Hornets tried to do the same thing on Friday and limited Aldridge to 14 points on 4-of-12 shooting, but the Spurs put four scorers in double figures off the bench, led by 22 points from shooting guard Bryn Forbes. The Suns are winners of four of six since firing coach Earl Watson but are coming off a loss at New York on Friday in which small forward T.J. Warren was injured. The 24-year-old suffered a head injury in a collision with New York center Enes Kanter and will continue to be evaluated.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FS Arizona (Phoenix), FS Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE SUNS (4-5): Phoenix is finishing up a five-game trip at San Antonio and could use Warren, who scored 40 points on 16-of-22 shooting in a win at Washington on Wednesday and averaged 24.8 points in the four games prior to Friday. Warren’s absence opened more playing time for rookie forward Josh Jackson, who scored 13 points while making a season-high five field goals. The Suns’ surge from the bottom is due in large part to guard Devin Booker, who scored 34 points on 10-of-19 shooting and is averaging 30.5 points over the last four games.

ABOUT THE SPURS (5-4): Forbes went 8-of-11 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range, to come within four points of matching his total from the first eight games. The Michigan State product was 5-of-18 from the floor in the first six games, including sitting out the opener, but started to come out of the slump at Boston on Monday and is 14-of-21 over the last three contests. San Antonio also got 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting off the bench on Friday from veteran Rudy Gay, who is struggling to fill the void left by Kawhi Leonard (quad).

1. Spurs SG Manu Ginobili is shooting 19.2 percent from 3-point range.

2. Suns C Tyson Chandler recorded his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds on Wednesday.

3. Phoenix snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series with a 108-105 win in Mexico City on Jan. 14.

PREDICTION: Spurs 112, Suns 109