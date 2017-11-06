Aldridge leads balanced Spurs past Suns

SAN ANTONIO -- There were a lot more newsworthy things happening Sunday than the NBA game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Phoenix Suns, most notably a shooting where 26 church goers were killed in a town about 40 miles south-southeast of where the teams played.

But the game had to go on and the Spurs made the most of it.

After the teams and the assembled crowd held a moment of silence for the victims in the tragedy in Sutherland Springs, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 21 points to lead seven San Antonio double-figures scorers as the Spurs roared back from a halftime deficit past the road-weary Phoenix Suns 112-95 at the AT&T Center.

San Antonio trailed by four points at halftime after a back-and-forth first half but pulled away in the third quarter before leading by as many as 27 in the final minutes.

The Spurs (6-4) also got 17 points from Patty Mills and 14 from Danny Green. Reserves Dejounte Murray (13 points), Rudy Gay and Bryn Forbes (12 each) and Brandon Paul (11 points) also contributed as the Spurs won for the second straight game after losing four in a row.

Afterward, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich put into words what most in the arena and around the world were feeling about this morning’s tragedy.

“We won a basketball game, but considering everything that has gone on today, it’s pretty meaningless,” Popovich said. “When you think about the tragedy of those families that are suffering, it is just inconceivable to wrap your head around. Talking about basketball tonight is pretty inappropriate.”

Phoenix, playing the final game of a five-game, 10-day trip, was led by TJ Warren’s 17 points. Troy Daniels added 14, Josh Jackson and Alex Len hit for 12 each and Mike James scored 10 points for the Suns (4-6). Tyson Chandler pulled down 14 rebounds to lead all players.

“You can’t really use fatigue as an excuse,” Warren said. “We just didn’t go out and play as hard as we could. That is tough -- we have a game tomorrow so we just want to continue to move forward and play hard the next game.”

Warren hit a jumper at the halftime buzzer to push the Suns to a 55-51 lead after a first half that included five ties and nine lead changes. San Antonio led by as many as 10 points.

Daniels led the Suns with 11 points in the half and Chandler took nine rebounds before the break as Phoenix outshot the Spurs 52.4 percent to 44.7 percent.

Aldridge led all scorers with 12 points in the half and Green had nine points for San Antonio.

Everything came apart for the Suns in the third quarter, and it did so in a hurry.

San Antonio led just 65-61 after two Warren free throws with 7:05 to play in the quarter and had two chances to get closer but misfired on back-to-back possessions.

San Antonio then ran away with the game, outscoring Phoenix 34-13 as the Suns hit just 4 of 21 from the field in the quarter. San Antonio took an 85-68 advantage into the fourth quarter.

“Our last couple of games our third quarters have been kind of slow,” Gay said. “We had to come out with intensity. We made a couple of defensive changes and we had the mindset to come out there and win the game in the third quarter.”

For the game, the Spurs made half of their 88 shots from the floor and the Suns were 37 of 81 (45.7 percent).

“We are a young team,” Suns guard Devin Booker said after he scored just nine points, his lowest output of the season and more than 14 points below his season average. “We have to realize that we were getting good shots, just not making them. You have to play through that.”

NOTES: Spurs F Kyle Anderson has scored double figures four times already this season after reaching 10-plus points only four times all of last season (72 games). ... Suns C Tyson Chandler posted his first double-double of the season on Friday at New York. He has grabbed 10-plus rebounds in six of his past eight games. ... The Suns defeated the Spurs 137-91 on April 15, 1989, in Phoenix with the 46-point loss the worst in Spurs franchise history. ... The Suns are 2-1 against Eastern Conference opponents this season. In 2016-17, the Suns posted more wins against the East than against the West, going 13-17 against East teams, including 6-4 against the Atlantic. ... The Suns (1,068) and the Spurs (985) have the two longest active steaks with a 3-pointer. Both streak rank in the top five in NBA history.