G/F Kyle Anderson, who finished with eight points, has scored in double figures in three of six games after scoring in double digits just four of 72 games he played last season for the Spurs. Anderson is starting in place of All-Star F Kawhi Leonard, who has been out with a right quadriceps injury.

PG Tony Parker, sidelined after having left quadriceps tendon surgery, was assigned to the Austin Spurs of G League last week as he rehabs.