San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 16, 2017 / 5:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Patty Mills hit a season high with 19 points in the Spurs win over the Mavericks on Tuesday night.

G Danny Green was back in the starting lineup for Tuesday’s win over the Mavericks after missing one game with a hamstring injury.

F Kawhi Leonard, who has yet to play this season due to a quad injury, will be back “sooner rather than later,” coach Gregg Popovich said Tuesday, but then added, “What the hell does that mean?” to leave the all-star’s status in the dark.

F LaMarcus Aldridge scored a season-high 32 points to lead the Spurs past the Mavericks 97-91 on Tuesday night. “His comfort level, his confidence is good. He’s in a good spot right now,” teammate Patty Mills said of Aldridge, who scored 13 in the fourth quarter. “We try to let him do his thing and, as a team, mold around him.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
