San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch
December 5, 2017 / 5:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

San Antonio Spurs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F/C Joffrey Lauvergne dislocated a finger on his right hand early in the fourth quarter. He had the bone reset during a timeout and stayed in the game.

F Kyle Anderson sustained a left medial knee sprain with one minute to go in the third quarter. Anderson was carried off the floor by teammates and did not return. He’s expected to undergo an MRI exam on Monday.

PG Dejounte Murray had 17 points and 11 rebounds in a career-high 39 minutes. Murray had 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting with four assists and a pair of steals after halftime.

F Rudy Gay sat out Sunday’s game due to a sore right heel.

PG Tony Parker missed Sunday’s game for what was listed as return from injury management. Parker (quadriceps) missed the season’s first 19 games before playing in the last three prior to the meeting with the Thunder.

