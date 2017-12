SF Kawhi Leonard (quadriceps) could make his season debut for the Spurs as soon as this week, saying he “should be back soon.” The soft-spoken Leonard has missed the team’s first 24 games due to the injury and said he is feeling good during his first interaction with reporters since Sept. 25. “I‘m feeling pretty healthy right now,” Leonard said. The Spurs have kept their intentions tight to the vest but speculation persists that Leonard could see action in Friday’s home game against the Celtics.