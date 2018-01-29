Forbes pours in season-high 23 as Spurs bury Kings

Bryn Forbes poured in a season-high 23 points, including five in the stretch that ultimately pushed San Antonio to the lead, as the Spurs defeated the Sacramento Kings 113-98 on Sunday at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

San Antonio forged a 14-0 run over the final 3:43 of the third quarter and the first two minutes of the fourth to break open a nip-and-tuck game and roll to the win. Forbes hit a pair of jumpers in that surge.

Six players scored in double figures for the Spurs, who also got 15 points from LaMarcus Aldridge and Manu Ginobili, 14 from Pau Gasol and Dejounte Murray, and 11 points from Patty Mills. Gasol added 11 rebounds and Murray took 10 boards as San Antonio beat the Kings for the 13th straight time and the 10th consecutive game played in the Alamo City.

The Kings’ De‘Aaron Fox led all scorers with 26 points, while Vince Carter added 21, George Hill hit for 19 and Justin Jackson tallied 14 for Sacramento. Kosta Koufos grabbed 12 rebounds for the Kings in the loss.

Sacramento, playing the fifth of a six-game trip, was without six players sidelined by injuries, including starting center Willie Cauley-Stein, who is out with bone contusion in his right knee and a strained left foot.

The Spurs got Ginobili back after he was out the previous six games with a right thigh contusion. Rudy Gay (right heel bursitis) and Kawhi Leonard (continuing rehab from an offseason quad injury) did not play for San Antonio.

San Antonio led by as many as 10 points in the first half and owned a 45-38 advantage with 3:18 remaining. But the Kings charged to the front via a 12-4 run that ended with a pair of free throws by Fox with 1.7 seconds left in the half and took a 50-49 lead into intermission.

Carter led all scorers with 13 points in the half while Jackson added 12 as Sacramento outshot the Spurs 47.5 percent to 41.7 over the first 24 minutes.

San Antonio was led in the half by Ginobili’s 9 points and 8 each from Aldridge and Gasol.

The third quarter went back and forth until the Spurs broke out of a 69-69 tie at the 3:47 mark by scoring the final 10 points of the period and taking a 79-69 advantage into the final quarter.

Next up for San Antonio is a home game on Tuesday against Denver while the Kings conclude their six-game road trip with Tuesday’s contest at New Orleans.

