Preview: Raptors at Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs played the first two games without former Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard but still had little trouble shutting down their opponents. The Spurs will try to make it three straight strong performances with Leonard sidelined when they host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

San Antonio is leaning on power forward LaMarcus Aldridge in Leonard’s absence, and Aldridge delivered an average of 26.5 points and 10 rebounds in the first two contests while totaling four blocked shots. Aldridge helped hold the Minnesota Timberwolves to 43.5 percent from the floor in a win in the season opener and anchored an even better effort on Saturday, when his team held the Chicago Bulls to 37.8 percent from the field in an 87-77 triumph. The Spurs should have a much tougher time defending the Raptors, who exploded out of the gates with an average of 122.5 points in the first two games, capped by a 128-94 thrashing of the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. “We’ve got to be the best Toronto Raptors team we can be,” coach Dwane Casey told reporters. “Offensively, there’s a niche we have to find, keep moving the ball.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, TSN 2 (Toronto), FS Southwest (San Antonio)

ABOUT THE RAPTORS (2-0): Toronto is beginning a six-game road trip at San Antonio and might be doing it without starting center Jonas Valanciunas, who suffered a sprained ankle against the 76ers after going off for 23 points and 15 rebounds in the season opener. Valanciunas is traveling with the team but is not expected to play on Monday. Picking up the offensive slack in Valanciunas’ absence was All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, who recovered from a lackluster season debut (11 points on 2-of-9 shooting) by going for 30 points on 8-of-12 from the floor on Saturday.

ABOUT THE SPURS (2-0): Leonard’s potential return is still a question mark, but Aldridge could be getting some help sooner than expected from veteran point guard Tony Parker. Parker, who suffered a torn left quadriceps tendon during the playoffs last spring and underwent surgery, is already running and practicing. “His rehab is going really well,” coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. “He’s going 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 pretty much full speed. I think he gets to go 5-on-5 in about a week and we’ll see how he looks.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Veteran F Rudy Gay is averaging 13 points in his first two games with the Spurs.

2. Toronto PF Serge Ibaka is 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

3. San Antonio took both meetings last season and three straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Spurs 108, Raptors 106