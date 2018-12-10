DeRozen, Gay lead Spurs to victory over Jazz

DeMar DeRozen scored 26 points, and Rudy Gay added 23 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds, as the San Antonio Spurs pulled away late for a 110-97 victory over the visiting Utah Jazz on Sunday.

The win was the second straight for the Spurs and allowed them consecutive victories for the first time since winning four straight in an eight-day span Oct. 27-Nov. 3.

Back-to-back buckets by the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell to start the final period cut San Antonio’s advantage to 82-76 and his jumper at the 9:33 mark made it a five-point game, but that’s as close as Utah would get.

Two baskets by LaMarcus Aldridge keyed a 9-4 Spurs’ run before a turnaround jumper by Gay staked San Antonio to a 101-91 lead with 4:53 to play.

The Jazz then missed their next four shots while Gay hit a basket and a free throw, and Derrick White hit a jumper to grant San Antonio a 106-99 advantage that was more than enough to carry it to the finish line.

Aldridge added 20 points for the Spurs, with Bryn Forbes scoring 15 points and Marco Belinelli hitting for 10 for San Antonio, which shot 52.8 percent from the floor.

Mitchell led the Jazz with 27 points, while Ricky Rubio scored 26 and Rudy Gobert added 12 for Utah, which had a two-game winning streak snapped.

San Antonio led by five at the end of the first quarter but took the game right at the Jazz in the second, reeling off the first seven points to assume a 30-18 advantage. The Spurs led 54-36 at halftime as DeRozan scored 16 and Aldridge hit for 14 points. Thabo Sefolosha paced the Jazz with just nine points at intermission.

Mitchell hit his first basket of the game on the Jazz’s opening trip of the third quarter and his 3-pointer with 7:32 to play in the period pulled Utah to within 12 points, at 67-55. When Rubio hit a spinning layup with 2:51 left in the third, the Jazz cut the lead to 10 points.

San Antonio returns to the floor for the third of a six-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts Phoenix. The Jazz play the second game of a demanding road back-to-back on Monday in Oklahoma City.

