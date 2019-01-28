Seven Spurs score in double figures to beat Wizards

EditorsNote: changes its to their in 5th graf

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 30 points to lead seven Spurs in double figures on Sunday night as host San Antonio finished off the Washington Wizards 132-119.

San Antonio led by 13 points entering the final period and pushed its advantage to 21 points, at 127-106, on a pair of Aldridge free throws with 5:06 to play and cruised to the win.

The win, on the back end of a road-home back-to-back, was the second in a row for San Antonio.

Davis Bertans hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and added 21 points for the Spurs. Derrick White and Bryn Forbes hit for 16 points apiece, Patty Mills scored 15, and Marco Belinelli and Rudy Gay added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Spurs shot 57 percent from the floor, the third straight game they have made at least 52 percent of their field goals.

Bradley Beal and Tomas Satoransky led the Wizards with 21 points each, while Trevor Ariza scored 20, Jeff Green and Thomas Bryant hit for 15 each, Otto Porter Jr. added 13 points and Chasson Randle chipped in 11 points.

The Spurs led by as many as 13 in the first half but by just 70-69 at halftime. Both teams racked up season highs for scoring in a first half as San Antonio outshot the Wizards 62 percent to 54 percent but gave up eight 3-pointers and 43 points in the second period.

Aldridge led all scorers with 21 points at the break, with Bertans hitting for 11 and Mills adding 10. Green paced the Wizards with 13 points at the half while Bryant and Satoransky added 12 each over the first 24 minutes.

San Antonio pushed its lead to 99-86 by the end of the third quarter as White attacked the rim on the break for a layup and Bertans buried back-to-back 3-pointers.

The Wizards were without Sam Dekker (back) and Ian Mahinmi (thumb), while the Spurs’ leading scorer DeMar DeRozan missed the game with a left knee injury.

The Wizards conclude their three-game road trip on Tuesday in Cleveland. San Antonio remains home to host Phoenix on Tuesday.

—Field Level Media