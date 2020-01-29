Raptors roll past Hawks for 8th straight win

Serge Ibaka had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 24 points and nine rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Atlanta Hawks 130-114 Tuesday night.

Jan 24, 2020; Miami, FL, USA; A general view of Hard Rock Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LIV between Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Sandy Hooper-USA TODAY

The Raptors have won a season-best eight consecutive games.

Kyle Lowry had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists to become Toronto’s all-time leader in assists with 3,772, passing Jose Calderon (3,770).

Fred VanVleet added 19 points for the Raptors, who have won 10 straight over the Hawks, including three this season. Terence Davis scored 15 points, and Marc Gasol had 10 points before leaving in the third quarter due to left hamstring tightness.

John Collins had 28 points and 12 rebounds for Atlanta. Trae Young added 18 points and 13 assists, Cam Reddish had 18 points, and De’Andre Hunter contributed 15 points. Former Raptor Vince Carter, who received a video tribute and a standing ovation, scored 10 points.

The Raptors shot 49.5 percent from the field while the Hawks shot 44.6 percent.

Toronto scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to open a 28-point lead.

The Raptors were on top 33-23 after the first quarter.

Toronto led by 17 with 8:15 to play in the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Davis.

Atlanta whittled the deficit to nine when Collins made put-back layup and a free throw with 3:00 left in the first half. The Hawks cut the margin to eight on Hunter’s layup with 1:56 remaining before the Raptors went on a 6-0 run. Hunter hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, and Toronto led 68-56 at halftime.

The Raptors were in front by 18 points with 5:21 remaining in the third quarter after two consecutive layups by Siakam. Young reeled off six straight points, cutting the gap to 10 with 2:36 left. Toronto led 97-83 after three quarters.

A pregame video tribute and 24 seconds of silence honored NBA great Kobe Bryant, who was killed with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

—Field Level Media